A Quick Win for Christiansen at the All Star Duals

By Julie Johansen

Monty Christiansen, a 113-pound wrestler for the Emery Spartans, received an invitation to participate in the Ross Brunson Utah High School All Star Duals hosted at Utah Valley University on Tuesday. The dual consisted of four teams for boys and four teams for girls. The teams were 1A/2A, 3A/4A, 5A/6A and a wildcard team. The invitations were sent out in December and the matchups were made after the first of the year.

Christiansen wrestled on the 3A/4A team against Chad Yellow from San Juan High School, who was chosen for the 1A/2A team at 113-pound weight. Christiansen pinned Yellow in 1:24 minutes of the first round of wrestling.