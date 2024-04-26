Geocaching, Modern Day Treasure Hunting

Geocaching is coined as the world’s largest treasure hunt. Geocaching has become many family’s favorite past time, offering many individuals and families a reason to get outside and get moving. Geocaching is a wonderful way to explore new places, see new things and find new adventures. All that’s needed is a phone and the Geocache app to have access to thousands of caches at the ready.

There are already so many geocaches located right here in Carbon and Emery County. The Carbon County Office of Tourism has already placed a few of their own around town and will be hosting their annual SPX GeoTour on Saturday, June 1. For more information, visit the link to their Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1B6wUVote

With little treasures hidden throughout every part of the United States there’s no telling where your adventuring will take you. A cache can be any size, it can be as small as a multi-vitamin or as big as an ammo can, and the treasures you find are always a surprise. Geocaching.com offers cachers the ability to purchase “trackables” to leave as a cache surprise. Once you purchase a trackable you’re able to track its GPS location as it gets picked up by cachers and left at different caches in different locations. There is no telling where your “trackable” will end up.

Oftentimes, caches are filled with small items such as coins, stickers, toys and buttons, among many other things. The rule is “if you take something, you leave something”. Users will also find a log book that can be signed with the date and a Geocache username. Once a user has found the cache, simply log it in the Geocache app to keep track of all of the caches found.

The caches are typically extremely well hidden and, in many cases, the cacher who placed the cache will leave a hint within the app. Caches can be hidden in plain sight or disguised as a bolt sticking out of a plank. They can be hidden right off the side of road or it can be a bit of a hike to get to them. Every single cache is different in its own way; but they’re all incredibly fun to find.

Geocaching can be done traveling to work, on vacation, or as a way to explore a new town. Visiting a new place? What better way to explore the town than to Geocache. There are many geocaches hidden along highways, parks, monuments and even in some residential neighborhoods. It can also be done in any season, although the snow may make it a little tough to spot those caches.

To find out more information about Geocaching visit: https://www.geocaching.com/play