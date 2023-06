The annual Castle Country Rock, Fossil and Mineral Show returned to the Carbon County Event Center on the weekend of June 2.

The event was free of admission and was hosted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The community and visitors were encouraged to attend the event and peruse the myriad of goods that were available.

Rocks in their natural form, crafted jewelry, fossils and the like were available for purchase.