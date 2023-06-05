Community Gets Creative at First Friday

Friar Tuck’s Barbershop played host to the First Friday event in June, which is also known as Pride Month.

Buckets were lined up sporadically on Helper’s historic Main Street, easily spotted by the Pride flag they were adorned with. The buckets included regular, tie-dye and glow-in-the-dark chalk, and community members were encouraged to get creative.

“Make a doodle, sketch an epic hopscotch/obstacle course, draw something with your best friend or your baseball team, just come out and have fun, visit our awesome Helper shops and get creative,” Friar Tuck’s shared prior to the event.

While in attendance, patrons were also encouraged to pursue the galleries, visit the shops, eat and drink delicious treats, and more. KT Gallery invited youngsters to spray paint swans, which they were then also encouraged to name.

Helper’s First Friday is hosted on the first Friday of each month on the city’s Main Street, with a new featured activity each month.