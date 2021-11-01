Ghosts and Witches Flock to the Children’s Justice Center

The Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC), along with RUCD Head Start, joined in on the holiday fun by hosting a trunk or treat and spook alley at the center, which is located on Fairgrounds Road in Price.

This took place on Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 3 p.m. After the event, the CJC shared that they hoped all had fun and enjoyed the kid-friendly spook alley as well. Those that participated were asked to park at Active Re-Entry, located next to the CJC, and follow the signs to the festive fun.

The center also wished to extend appreciation to Eastern Utah Community Credit Union for donating all of the pumpkins, which they were then able to give out to the trick-or-treaters.

“We are all so grateful for all the other agencies that joined in on our fun and decorated their trunks,” shared the CJC. “We are already excited for next year’s fun.”