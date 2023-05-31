Girls from Orangeville, Castle Dale Chosen to Attend Girls State

By Julie Johansen

The Orangeville American Legion Auxiliary #39 recognizes six girls going to Girls State from Orangeville and Castle Dale. Congratulations to Shaely Walker, Emilee Richards, Hannah Neff, Kelsey Jorgensen, Amy Sorensen and Kallee Oliver.

These girls will be going to Weber State University on June 5-10 to learn and participate in local, county and state government. Girls State began in 1946 and has since become the country’s premiere summer youth program designed to develop leadership and promote civic responsibility in young women.