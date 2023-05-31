EHS Student Receives Multiple Private Scholarship

Press Release

Congratulations to Emery High School senior Kinlie Jensen! She has been awarded the $1,000 Eastern Utah Cattle Growers Association Scholarship. Kinlie received the scholarship because of the heartfelt essay that she submitted with her application.

Kinlie has also been awarded one of two of the Todd Allred Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000. To be eligible for this scholarship, applications must participate in rodeo events and submit an application.

Aside from both of these scholarships, she has also been awarded the Southeast Utah Dean Scholarship for Utah State University Eastern, where she plans to begin attending in August.

Congratulations, Kinlie!