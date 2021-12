Utah Foster Care has partnered with KFC and A&W to sponsor a Giving Tree. Items that are donated will be given to children living with local foster families.

Gifts should be purchased for the child that is indicated on the back of the ornament. Residents can select ornaments from the tree that is located within KFC and A&W at 130 North Carbonville Road in Price. The purchased item and ornament should be returned by Dec. 17.