Glen Thayne

On April 15, 2021 Moab lost one of its kindest longtime residents. Glen Thayne was born in Wellington, Utah on March 1, 1927 to David and Hattie Thayne.

Glen had a passion for the outdoors and was expressed by his many talents. He was a gunsmith, taxidermist, wildlife artist, bowyer, green thumb and was known to always have a fishpond in his backyard. Most of all, he enjoyed people and spending time with family and friends.

Glen was proceeded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, wife Connie Knight, Sons Valdee and Dirk Adams, Daughter Candy Adams Wade and Grandson Elvis Tyler Adams.

He is survived by son Griff (Mickey) Thayne of Wellington; Daughters Doni (Mike) Corbin of Moab, Tara (Mario) Richardson of Moab; Brother Lloyd (Ruth) Thayne of La Sal; Several Nieces and Nephews; 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Moab LDS Stake Center on Locust Lane at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held Friday April 23, 2021 at Spanish Valley Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.
