On April 15, 2021 Moab lost one of its kindest longtime residents. Glen Thayne was born in Wellington, Utah on March 1, 1927 to David and Hattie Thayne.

Glen had a passion for the outdoors and was expressed by his many talents. He was a gunsmith, taxidermist, wildlife artist, bowyer, green thumb and was known to always have a fishpond in his backyard. Most of all, he enjoyed people and spending time with family and friends.

Glen was proceeded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, wife Connie Knight, Sons Valdee and Dirk Adams, Daughter Candy Adams Wade and Grandson Elvis Tyler Adams.

He is survived by son Griff (Mickey) Thayne of Wellington; Daughters Doni (Mike) Corbin of Moab, Tara (Mario) Richardson of Moab; Brother Lloyd (Ruth) Thayne of La Sal; Several Nieces and Nephews; 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Moab LDS Stake Center on Locust Lane at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held Friday April 23, 2021 at Spanish Valley Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.