Glenn Grant Farrer, age 68, of Roosevelt, passed away March 17, 2021, at his home from a heart attack.

He was born February 24, 1953, in Midway, Utah, to George Grant and Diane Stewart Farrer. He married Janice Mitchell, and they later divorced. He married Zannie Engavo on June 13, 1997, in Whiterocks. She died in an auto-pedestrian accident on September 6, 2002. He met Dee Marquez and they have been together for over twelve years.

Glenn worked for all of his life in the oilfield. He was a hard worker and a tough boss, but everyone he knew and worked with loved him – and they knew he loved them. When he could finally be pulled away from work, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a big part of his community and often helped with Sub for Santa, the community wrestling program, and many other charities in the Uintah Basin, Carbon, and Emery Counties. He will be deeply missed.

Glenn is survived by his companion, Dee, of Sunnyside, Utah; children, Neil (Amanda) Farrer, Casper, WY; Kerry (Brandy) Farrer, Roosevelt; Tony (Angela) Farrer, Price; Kaycee Farrer (John Garcia), Roosevelt; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; a brother, Bill (JoAnn) Farrer, Orangeville, UT; a sister, Sandra (Larry) Brown, Midway; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Zannie; and brothers, Brent & Allen.

