Panthers on Course to Improve

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

There are certainly many new faces for Pinnacle golf this year, including a new coach in Heidi Kay. Although Kay has plenty of experience coaching volleyball for the Panthers, it will be her first year overseeing the golf program. “We have a pretty young team,” commented Kay.

Pinnacle fills its roster with eight girls and six boys, three of which are returning players. Those include Jacee Atwood, Ashlyn Behunin and Alana Lunelli. According to Kay, all three are strong athletes.

The region is small, and will include just Pinnacle and Green River. The Panthers main priority, however, is individual improvement. “We want to make sure that everyone hits their personal goals and improves their game.” Kay concluded, “Everything is new. We are going to learn together and become a stronger team. I’m excited.”