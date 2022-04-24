Gloria Lemmon

1938 – 2022

Bicknell, Utah – Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Gloria Giles Lemmon, age 83, passed away April 21, 2022 in Price, Utah. She was born June 1, 1938 in Salt Lake City, a daughter of Henry Ellett and Jessie Heaps Giles. Gloria was the oldest of 3 children and grew up in Bicknell, Utah. She graduated from Wayne High School.

Gloria married Vanor Okerlund September 4, 1956 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and later divorced. She married Lee Lemmon May 18, 1980 and later divorced. She was blessed with 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and passionately served a mission to Sydney, Australia in 1998.

Gloria enjoyed her employment as mine secretary, transport for Aspen Achievement Academy and clerk at Royal’s Market. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, canning, sewing and beading earrings. She especially enjoyed driving the country dirt roads, the county streets and pretty much any road she could get her car down.

Gloria possessed the qualities of an independent, strong and compassionate person that allowed her to continue loving, serving and living life to the fullest no matter what trials life threw at her. She loved unconditionally, was devoted to the service of others and was always willing to give the shirt off her back or her last dollar to whoever needed it.

Gloria is survived by her children: Randy H. Okerlund, Lynda (Joe) Brown, Kerrie (Casey) Alton, Pegie McCourt; bonus son, Brandon (Wendy) Okerlund; sister: Karen Ellett; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jessie Giles; son Gary V. Okerlund; brother Robert Giles; brother-in-law Sheldon Ellett.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Pinnacle Nursing Home in Price for their dedicated service and compassionate, loving daily care for Gloria.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 12 Noon in the Bicknell Cemetery. Friends may call for viewing at the Thurber LDS Ward Chapel in Bicknell, Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Bicknell Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

