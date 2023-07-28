Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Receives City Council Support

Landrie Anderson, a 16-year-old resident of Price, attended the city council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening to present a request in regard to Go Gold for Childhood Cancer.

Go Gold is an annual rock painting and memorial walk that was founded by Anderson.She explained that gold is the most precious metal and that is why it symbolizes one of the most precious things in life: children. There have been 305 rocks decorated and added to the mural.

Anderson then spoke on the memorial walk portion of the project, which takes place at the Price River Trail in September, as that is the month that has been designated as National Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Community members are welcome to join the walk and, as the third annual event is approaching, Anderson stated that her proposal is to have a plaque put in place to share more information about the project. She told the council that Price City would benefit as it represents the strength and bond of the community.

This plaque would be at the Price River Trail by the rock collection, showcasing what it symbolizes. Anderson also shared that the community would benefit as it will bring people together. This will be of no cost to the city and will spread awareness while sharing information.

The plaque will be a piece of cut stone, 18×9 inches on the surface, and will stand at about a foot tall. Councilman Rick Davis commended Anderson for this type of project, while councilman Layne Miller made the suggestion of coordinating with Price City Public Works Director Miles Nelson.

Support for the project was voiced as the plaque placement was accepted. Mayor Mike Kourianos also gave suggestions on other ways the city could help Anderson, such as using the city’s credit at Southeast Paint for the rocks.