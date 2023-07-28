International Days Parade is Back for 2023

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Those that are interested in registering to be part of the International Days Parade must register by Wednesday, August 2.

Registration can be completed online at Price City’s website (www.pricecityutah.com) for free. This year, there will be new categories for trophies to give even more opportunities for winners.

The traditional categories include: Best Use of Theme, Viewer’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Chairman’s Choice, Most Beautiful, Best Family Entry, Best Non-Profit and Funniest.

Any that wish to obtain more information may contact Price City at (435) 636-3180.