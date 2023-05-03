Our dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother and uncle Gordon passed away on April 30, 2023 at the age of 79 years old from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanine. He struggled the past few years to walk and talk, but his personality still shone through as he continued to tease and keep everyone on their toes. He had races with his walker and nicknames for all his caregivers.

Gordon Lee Mathie was born on October 1, 1943 in Huntington, Utah to Ailena and Samuel Mathie. His widowed mother later married Rex Fillmore, whom he loved dearly. Gordon was the youngest in his family with three older brothers; Lamar, LaGrand, and Alex and two older sisters; MaNell and Lauretta. His mother was kept constantly busy with the tomfoolery of the children.

Gordon married Jeanine Dian Harding on September 7, 1963. They were blessed with three daughters, Wendy, Lee and Heidi. Gordon made sure they learned how to fish, ride motorcycles and four-wheelers, work hard, do homework and go to college. He emphasized their education and was so very proud of their accomplishments in the classroom and life. He enjoyed spending time with the seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren in many ways; target shooting, riding 4-wheelers, fishing, swinging, playing games or watching Gunsmoke.

He went by many names; PeeWee, Gordon Lee and Gordon. He was a man of his word. Integrity, trust and loyalty were hallmarks for Gordon. He believed in hard work and following through no matter what. He had determination and GRIT! After living in Salt Lake City, Gordon and Jeanine moved to Price for a job transfer with MidWest Trailers. The company decided to move locations back to the city and Gordon and Jeanine stayed in Price. Gordon retired from Peterson Chemical after 35 years of happy employment.

Gordon had a natural green thumb and created a beautiful yard with grow boxes, a garden, a bird garden and a greenhouse. He gave tours upon request and lectured on grow box gardening. Gordon and Jeanine grew more vegetables than they could consume, but nothing wasted as they always found willing consumers.

Gordon was a self taught welder and woodworker and became an expert craftsman. He was the king of the “side hustle” from welding horse trailers to making outdoor griddles. He absolutely loved a project and ALWAYS had one going. He spent years acquiring tools to create his dream shop. If you were lucky enough to spend time in Gordon’s shop, you were blessed to come away with knowledge and a treasured handmade gift. He built his home in Price and a cabin at Joe’s Valley. He could literally make or build anything! But, if you were the assistant, you better know how to fetch tools, read instructions, use a tape measure, make a glass of ice tea or Coke with lots of ice, close the door, and turn out the lights. This time Dad we are leaving the light on for you!

Services will be held at Fausett Mortuary (680 East 100 South in Price, Utah) on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Viewing from 10:00-11:30 am. Funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment at the Huntington City Cemetery.