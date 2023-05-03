Lana Lee (Tomsic) Phelps

1948-2023

Our loving mother, grandmother, and spiritual leader passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving husband, sons, and sisters. Lana lived an extraordinary life, raising two sons, being a loving sister and confidant to five other siblings, and a friend to all those that were put before her path. But always before her was her strong faith and knowledge of the life, death, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She lived her life with the fact that if the tomb was empty then anything in this life was possible! So, she bore the weight and pains of others to try and ease their sufferings even when her sufferings were very immense.

Lana is preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley Tomsic and Kenneth Tomsic.

She leaves behind her beloved husband David Phelps, her two sons Jamie (Cora) and Jesse (Lauren) and nine beautiful grandchildren – Jaymee Leigh-Ann, Harley, Johnna, Danielle, Kenna, Lana, Wyatt, Ocie, and Ryann, along with three sisters, Kendra (Kathy), Carol (Eddie), Gina (Joe, deceased), and two brothers Gary (Renate), and Kyle (Melanie), along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved very dearly.

To express that she will be missed is indescribable, but we know she is on to eternity! For the Lord God is a Sun and a Shield; Psalm 84:11. We as a family would also like to express a massive thank you to all the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff of HopeWest. In lieu of flowers we would ask that you make a donation to HopeWest of Grand Junction.

There will be a service to celebrate Lana Lee Phelps’ amazing life on June 9, 2023, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Grand Junction at 10:30 am. Always in our hearts. We Love you and miss you mom!