Governor Cox Connects with Utah Schools

By Julie Johansen and Traci Bishop

Governor Spencer Cox, Utah’s 18th Governor, visited Emery High School on Tuesday morning as part of his Connect Utah Tour. He reported having visited all but two of Utah’s 29 counties during the tour.

The Emery High School student body, along with students from San Rafael Middle School and Canyon View Middle School, welcomed him and his staff. He related to the students the differences between when he was a student and today’s world. He told of his love for music and how inconvenient cassette tapes were compared to the convenience of modern technology. Governor Cox spoke about his concern as a student being Russian and the threat of a nuclear bomb.

He also remembered worrying about a hole in the ozone layer caused by hair spray. He compared these to the challenges facing today’s students. The governor spoke about the accomplishments of the Utah State Legislature, noting education, drought, housing costs and inflation legislation. He pointed out that according to US News and World Report, Utah was #1 in the opportunities for students right now compared to any other state.

Governor Cox then called a panel of five students to the stage, giving each student an opportunity to ask him a question. Jorgen Jorgensen asked him about the role of state government, to which Governor responded, citing the difference between a stronger federal government compared to weaker state government. He added that it is the responsibility of the government to protect our rights and provide for the general welfare of the people.

Kelsey Jorgensen then asked how the governor hopes that schools use the increase in education funding provided by the legislature. He emphasized teacher salaries, expenses and school safety funds, but said what is most important is local control because each district has different needs.

Haylie McArthur questioned the governor’s feelings about the highway infrastructure across Nine Mile Canyon, to which the governor expressed his support for this. Macee McArthur asked about the vaping prohibition for teens in Utah, with the governor emphasizing the negative effects of vaping.

Izzy Turner asked how to keep local economy strong as we move from coal to nuclear power. He answered this worries him because in the transition, a lot of people could get left behind. He hopes this won’t happen too soon and when it does that jobs are transitioned.

Governor Cox then asked each student what was the best and worst thing about school. Each student on the panel of seniors had different classes they enjoyed and some that were a struggle. He also asked about their biggest worries right now. The general answer seemed to be getting ready for college or what they would do in the future.

His next comments were about the United States and the division evident in government. He cautioned that it is okay to disagree, as long as we do so without conflict. He ended telling the students how proud he was of all of them and to remember there is something on the earth for everyone.

Following this, Governor Cox traveled to Carbon County to visit the Dinos at Carbon High as a way of continuing his tour. The presentation to the Carbon High School students was very similar in nature, educating and engaging with them regarding all things Utah.

Those at Carbon High thanked Governor Cox for visiting the school, stating that they highly appreciated the time that he spent with them.