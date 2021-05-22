Governor Cox Hosts PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference

The PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference was hosted both virtually and in person on May 20, with Governor Spencer Cox beginning by taking time to provide an update on where the state is with the COVID-19 pandemic response and hospitalizations.

He stated that the good news is that reports over the last several months show real reductions in hospitalizations, including those above the age of 65. However, he wished to note that the pandemic is still with us all and make people aware that if they have not been vaccinated, they should still wear a mask and exercise caution.

Those over 65 saw a large decrease in hospitalizations since the vaccinations opened up, proving that the vaccinations really work, according to Governor Cox. To date, 2.4 million total doses of the vaccine have been given and around 55% of people in Utah have received at least one dose.

The governor then gave a special shoutout to Summit County, which has the highest number of those that are eligible vaccinated. Utah is leading the nation in the percentage of those that have received doses and there is now just under 44% of adult Utahns immunized against COVID-19.

“We are absolutely trending in the right direction,” Governor Cox said.

With that, he opened the floor for questions. He was questioned on the subject of critical race theory in schools and stated that there are resolutions written pertaining to the encouragement of the state school boards to work on the issue. Governor Cox stated that critical race theory does not have a place in Utah curriculum.

He also agreed that it should not to be taught in schools K-12 due to being problematic, stating that it is how it is defined that matters. In higher education, he expressed that he loved the ability to learn different theories and worries when any type of theory is left out. Governor Cox stated that the ability to debate these things and become a critical thinker is important.

“Teaching those things as truth can be problematic,” he said. “We have to look and we have to examine, always, what we are doing.”

The governor then stated that he commissioned a study in state government and the first leg is to examine wage gaps between genders and races, and if they exist in the state government. The Office of Planning and Budget has been working diligently on this.

Turning back to the topic of the pandemic, Governor Cox said that he will be signing the bill for the mask mandate ban in the fall for the schools. He stated that the virus is continuing to decline and there are younger people now that have the opportunity to get the vaccine. The governor also stressed that if there are changes in circumstances, that it is important to note.