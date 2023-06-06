Grace (Florence) Marie Weber, 78 passed away on June 6th, 2023, in Moab, Utah surrounded by her loving family.

Florence was raised in Nucla, Colorado. Born to William Thomas and Bertha Barnes. Florence grew up with her five siblings, Kenny, Bugs, Herb, Sara, and Mitzy, who she often spoke of.

Florence met the love of her life, Charles Wendell Weber, in Colorado. The two were married in Colorado on October 21st, 1963, the opening day of deer season. The pair moved between Colorado, Wyoming and Utah before finally settling down in Green River, Utah.

While in Green River, they raised three children, Wendy, Jeff, and Rebecca. She had seven grandchildren, Karma, Ariah (Wendy) Dalan, Cheyenne, Sabrina, Lane (Jeff), and Tony (Rebecca), three great-grandchildren Charleigh, Steven, Legend (Karma), and one more on the way (Dalan).

Florence worked as a teacher’s aide at Book Cliff Elementary School for over two decades. Upon retiring, she had more time to focus on her hobbies. Her hobbies included hiking the desert, looking for arrowheads and antique bottles with her son Jeff. She enjoyed all aspects of being outdoors, watching birds and other wildlife, and enjoying the beautiful scenery. She also enjoyed sharing her hobbies with her children and grandchildren.

Florence was preceded in death by her Father William Thomas Barnes, Mother Bertha Barnes, Brothers Herb Barnes and Bugs Barnes, husband Charles Weber, and beloved son Jeff Weber. She leaves behind many loving family members, friends and her cat Dusty.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17th, at 2:00 PM at her home 225 North Long Street, Green River, Utah. Arrangements are in care of Fausett Mortuary of Price and Castle Dale. Please share memories of Grace online at fausettmortuary.com.