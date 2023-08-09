Green River Approves New Planning Commission Members

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The first item on the agenda was to discuss/approve/deny new planning commission members.

Dustin Gingritch was nominated as a regular member and Gaina Salinas was nominated as an alternate member. Both members were approved by the council.

A raise was also approved for Loni Meadows, who has taken on additional responsibilities at the city. The council then approved a proclamation proclaiming September 2023 as a suicide prevention and awareness month.

The council’s attention then turned to upcoming events that will take place within the city. The Catfish On the Green event is scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12, and has over 100 participants currently signed up.

The city will be celebrating 117 years of melons with Melon Days on Sept. 15 and 16. The John Wesley Powell River History Museum looks forward to the River Runners Hall of Fame, which will start Sept. 30.

The next Green River City Council meeting will be held Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.