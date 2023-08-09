Carbon County Announces Switch in Election Ballot Companies

Carbon County has changed the company that it is using for election ballots. Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing explained that the company that they county is with now is K&H Integrity Communications.

“They have a long history of ballot printing and mailing,” Marsing stated. “Several other counties in Utah use this same company.”

The county switched due to the issues that they experienced with Carr Printing in last year’s election, where several of the ballots never got to voters. Another change is that the election dates for this year differ.

The primary election will take place on Sept. 5, while the general election is slated for Nov. 21. Early voting will also be available at the Carbon County administration building in Price from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.