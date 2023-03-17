Green River City Council Discusses Happenings

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday, the Green River City Council met for its regularly-scheduled meeting. Korrin Olson kicked off the meeting with a presentation about childcare on behalf of USU Eastern. This service is intended to support existing childcare facilities or those who want to open a daycare. More information can be found at the Green River City Hall.

It was then announced that John Wesley Powell Museum is doing well, attendance is picking up and there is a new boat at the museum. It is Brad Dimock’s replica of Bert Loper’s Grand Canyon boat and museum staff would like to invite everyone to come check it out.

Also during the meeting, Ben Coomer was approved as a member of the Board of Adjustments. To conclude, it was announced that the Green River Watermelon Crawl will be next week, March 24 and 25.

The Green River City Council will meet again on April 11 at 7 p.m.