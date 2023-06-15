Green River City Council Hears Public Comments

By Robin Hunt

Tuesday, the Green River City Council convened for their regularly scheduled meeting. The first item of business was to have a public hearing to discuss the budget changes for the city.

The public shared their opinions and asked clarifying questions about the budget, while expressed the desire to make the agenda more readily available to the public. Clarifying notes about each agenda item were requested as well.

Council then approved allowing charging stations in the C-2 (Commercial C-2) Zone while also approving the adoption of the Emery County Emergency Response Plan.

Approval continued with the council adopting a schedule of fees for various permits, late fees, and code violations. Council approved a resolution to allow payment plans for cemetery plots, payment plans will not exceed six months, and payments will be due at every month.

Council agreed to help Sponsor the Green River Community 4th of July event.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be July 11th at 7 p.m.