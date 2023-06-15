Sheriff Wood Discusses Summertime Topics

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood Summer is in full swing and I wanted to take a few minutes to discuss some issues that I have been made aware of. First I want to recognize the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads. Please drive defensively out there and take time to be safe while traveling this summer. Speeding is always an issue on our local county roads and we get many complaints about it. We have also been made aware of semi trucks routing around the Carbonville Road and will be addressing this with the Port of Entry to try and figure out a solution. We want to encourage everyone to remember to wear their seat belts and be patient while traveling, please be careful and arrive safely.

We have been monitoring Scofield lake and are proud to say it is pretty much full as of last week. Flood mitigation efforts paid off this year as we really did not encounter any surprises and only saw flooding within the designated floodplain of the Price River.

The annual Carbon County Search and Rescue Demolition Derby is going to be held on September 9, we chose to hold it later in the year so as not to interfere with any other local community events that had been planned. If you are interested in entering a car into the derby, the rules and sign-up sheet can be found at Tire King in Price.

Local law enforcement have been made aware of some issues with underage alcohol consumption in our area and are taking steps towards dealing with this issue. I have spoken with Chief Sicilia about this and we are taking a unified approach to dealing with this.