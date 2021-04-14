Green River City Council Takes Action to Improve Trails

By Robin Hunt

On Tuesday evening, the Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting at Green River City Hall. During the meeting, the council heard from Kevin Mortenson from “At Your Leisure,” who came to talk about OHV Fiscal Incentive Grants (FIG).

His invitation was for Green River to apply for these grants and install infrastructure for the local trails. The council agreed. With the use of these FIG funds, the city will improve local trail signage and infrastructure.

Next, three new hires for the city were approved, including Dakota Farnsworth for the public works crew as well as Ann and Emily Roundy as John Wesley Powell River History Museum clerks.

Green River City events for the remainder of the year were also announced. These include an ice cream social and lawn games for the 4th of July, the Swell River Fest in the first weekend of August, Melon Days in the third weekend of September, Outlaw Days in the first weekend of November, and Light the Night in the first week of December.

The next Green River City Council meeting will be on May 11 at 7 p.m.