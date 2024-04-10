Green River Dirt Bike Rally: San Rafael Swell / Green River Rally

Press Release

Join the City of Green River from April 18 through April 20, 2024 for the 4th annual Dirt Bike Rally! The rally hub will be located at 90 West Pirate Avenue (ie. the baseball fields on the north end of town), for a small vendor market, maps of the area, door prizes, gear/bike demos and more!

Take your family on an easy, but scenic trail, jump on a moderate trail with your buddies, or challenge yourself on some of the most difficult trails in the nation! During the three days of riding, hit trails with our amazing guides, win door prizes, test their skills on the Green River City Dirt Bike obstacle course, and riders will also have the chance to participate in a photo contest.

Come Rally with us! Visit greenriverdirtbikerally.com for the full schedule of events and more details. Contact Robin Hunt at (435) 820-0592.