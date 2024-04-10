NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2024.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. School LAND Trust Plans

2. Capital Outlay Update

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. SHARP Survey 2025

G. ACTION

1. SHARP Survey – Parent Consent Form

2. Out-of-State Travel Request

3. Policy 617 – Sex Offenders on School Property

4. Policy 420 – Religious Neutrality

5. Policy 530 – Students Activities – Publications and Prior Review

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Guardianship Affidavits

5. Travel Request

6. New Hires

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

