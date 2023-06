By Robin Hunt

Tuesday, Green River’s EMS arrived at the Green River Library for Story Time with their ambulance. Kids were able to go inside and check out the ambulance, listen to hearts, check temperatures and oxygen.

“Thank you Alisha Mayall for coming out, we appreciate all you do.” Branch Librarian Cindy Bowerman stated. “The kids and the parents really enjoy these hands-on experiences.”

Stay tuned to see what happens next Tuesday and Green River Libraries StoryTime.