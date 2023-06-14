Energy Storage and Critical Materials for National Independence Event Coming to USU Eastern

In September, the Utah Advance Materials & Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) is hosting another CrossTalk, this time focused on energy storage and critical materials for national independence.

The consortium, which is being hosted at USU Eastern, will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. with networking and exhibitions. For the remainder of the day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the focus on energy storage and critical materials will take center stage with a conference and more exhibitions.

There will be an evening reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Before the fun begins anew the next morning, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. with a half-day UAMMI CrossTalk from 9 a.m. to noon.

Following that, afternoon tours will be hosted beginning at 2 p.m. Those that are looking for sponsorship opportunities can contact Melissa Larsen at (516) 945-5812. Reserve your spot today.