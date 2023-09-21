Green River Gets Road Sweep

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

The Lady Pirates trekked to Montezuma Creek for a region matchup on Wednesday. Green River was looking for another sweep after besting Whitehorse 3-0 on Sept. 8.

The teams traded points in the first set before the Lady Pirates prevailed with a 25-21 victory. Green River made easy work of the next two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-17, to earn the 3-0 sweep.

Up next, Green River (4-5, 3-2 Region 19) will make the trip to Escalante (9-5, 2-2 Region 20) on Thursday. The non-region matchup is slated for 6:15 p.m.