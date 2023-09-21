Valley Sneaks Past Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Pirates made the trip to Orderville on Wednesday for their second-to-last game of the regular season. Green River was looking to rebound after losing to Valley earlier this season.

Things started off slow for both teams as they worked to gain some momentum. Valley was the first to break through with a run in the bottom of the third. The Pirates responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to take the 3-1 lead.

The Buffalos followed suit, plating three runs in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead, 4-3. Green River added another run in the seventh, but it was not enough as Valley plated one of its own in the bottom of the inning to take the game 5-4.

Rolando Anguiano led the Pirates with two RBIs while Jason Hernandez and Hoyt Hunt each added an RBI. Anguiano and Hernandez shared the pitching duties for Green River.

The Pirates (3-11, 2-9 1A South) will wrap up the season at home on Friday against Bryce Valley (12-9, 7-5 1A South). The game is slated for 3 p.m.