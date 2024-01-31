Green River Improves to 6-0 in Region

Green River hosted the Monticello Buckaroos (5-12) on Tuesday night. The Pirates started the game off well in the first quarter as they would take the lead, 15-9. In the second quarter, both teams were having trouble finding the basket, only scoring seven apiece.

The score was 22-16 at the beginning of the third. The Buckaroos would have another nice quarter keeping up with the Pirates, but were still down seven points heading into the fourth. The fourth quarter was all Green River as the Pirates held onto their lead, taking the game 52-38.

Luis Hernandez would end the game as the Pirates’ leading scorer with 15. Close behind was sophomore Jason Hernandez with 13 points. The other Pirate sophomore, Rolando Anguiano, would score 10 for Green River as the team remains undefeated in region play.

The Pirates have two more region games left as they hope to stay atop the rankings and secure a division title. They will next face Monument Valley (5-13) on Friday for their last home game of the regular season.