Lady Dinos Suffer First Region Loss

The Richfield Wildcats (16-4) traveled to Price on Tuesday night to face the Carbon Dinos (15-5) in the always-fun rivalry matchup. The Wildcats’ only region loss this year so far has come from the Lady Dinos.

As the Wildcats entered the arena, searching for a revenge win against Carbon, they were locked in during shoot around. Richfield is a dominant team from the three-point line, and they weren’t shy about that being a big part of their game plan.

Richfield jumped out of the gate, firing shot after shot, and making a nice percentage of them. This gave the Lady ‘Cats the lead after the first quarter, 20-10. Carbon couldn’t slow them down in the second quarter, and the Wildcats’ run would continue as they would lead at the half, 36-19.

The Lady Dinos came out of the break working in some adjustments, but could not seem to go on a run of their own, only shooting 28% for the game. The Wildcats would pull off the road game upset against the top team in Region 12 as they secured the win, 68-42.

Madison Orth had a solid performance, leading the Lady Dinos with 16 points, seven rebounds, a steal and three blocks. Amiah Timothy ended the night with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kylan Sorenson had six points, five boards, a steal and a block for the Blue and White on a heartbreaking night.

The nine-game win streak comes to end for the Lady Dinos, but with it happening before the playoffs begin, it will be a great learning experience for the team. They have three games left, which are all crucial region games as they fight to stay on top to secure a division title.

The Dinos will now travel to Manti to face the 7-13 Templars on Thursday, then finish out the season with two home games next week.