Green River Outlaw Days Slated for November

Press Release

Green River is proud to present the second Green River Outlaw Days (previously “Cowboy Day”), an annual event held the first weekend in November. Activities include Cowboy Action Shooting, a milk jug shoot, a horseshoe tournament, vendors, a prime rib dinner, a country music concert and more! Visit OutlawDays.com for more information.

Cowboy-Action Shooting (“SASS”) is a live ammo, amateur shooting sport for all ages. SASS is a timed competition using original or reproduction firearms from 1850-1900. Two revolvers, one lever-action rifle in pistol caliber, one side-by-side (“SXS”) shotgun or 1882 or 1897 model shotguns are used.

Competitors, dressed in costume, will shoot “stages,” usually 5-6 stages per day. A stage consists of a “story,” a procedure for shooting the target arrays. All stages this year are based around Outlaw Flat Nose George. A missed target is a five-second time penalty and shooting in the wrong order is a 10-second penalty. There are also minor and major safety penalties.

Spectators are welcome to come watch the shooting competitions, shop at the small vendor fair and join in the horseshoe tournament. Outlaw Days is made possible thanks to support from Green River City and the Emery County Travel Council.