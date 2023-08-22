Green River Overpowers Panthers *Photo Gallery*

The Pirates took advantage of their home field on Friday in a matchup against cross-county rival Pinnacle. Green River played a well-rounded game to secure the 12-2 victory.

Things started off slow on both sides. After a scoreless first inning, Pinnacle got the first run of the day in the second. Green River responded with a run of its own to tie things up 1-1. The teams traded runs again in the third to make it 2-2.

The Pirates blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs to take the 6-2 advantage. Four more runs in the fifth inning gave Green River a comfortable 10-2 lead. The Panthers did not have an answer in the final frame as the Pirates took this one 12-2.

Antonio Macias led the Pirates with three RBIs and a double in the game. Ryker Meadows and Rolando Anguiano each had two RBIs while Cristian Venzor and Raul Mendoza both had a double. Luis Hernandez added an RBI and a double to his stat sheet while Jason Hernandez and Hoyt Hunt had an RBI apiece. Anguiano got the win on the mound for Green River, pitching six innings and allowing only three hits and two runs.

For Pinnacle, Dominick Vigil and Domonick Huitt each has an RBI while Joey Howell recorded a double. Bryson Shumway, Brody Howell and Joey Howell shared the mound for the Panthers in the loss.

Up next, Pinnacle (1-5, 0-4 1A South) will travel to take on region foe Wayne (6-6, 3-2 1A South) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Green River (2-4, 1-3 1A South) will host Valley (4-5, 1-4 1A South) for a region matchup on Friday.