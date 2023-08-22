Miss Carbon County Crowns 2024 Royalty

By Taren Powell

The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mont Harmon Middle School. There are five phases of competition for the teen and miss pageant. Those phases include private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

Eight teens competed for the crown as well as the various awards that were up for grabs. Whitley Austin received the Most Photogenic Award while Elizabeth Nelson received the People’s Choice Award. Tianna Peacock brought home the Amazing Fundraiser Award.

Abby Bryant received a $600 scholarship as she was crowned Miss Teen Carbon County’s Second Attendant. Bryant also received the Committee Award, Miss Congeniality, the K.I.N.D Award and the Service Award. First Attendant and an $800 scholarship went to Burcklee Brady. Tatum Tatton received a $2,500 scholarship and was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Kiwanis Foundation as she was crowned as the new Miss Teen Carbon County for 2024.

During the Miss Carbon County Pageant, nine girls vied for the crown, scholarships and awards. Faith Densley received the Most Photogenic Award and Taicy Sanderson received the Committee Award. Mia McCourt was named Miss Congeniality while Rylie Frandsen won the K.I.N.D Award.

Shalyce Rauhala received a $1,000 scholarship as she was crowned Miss Carbon County’s Second Attendant. Rauhala also received the Service Award, Amazing Fundraiser Award and the People’s Choice Award. First Attendant and an $1,800 scholarship went to Annika Monson. The newly-crowned 2024 Miss Carbon County and the winner of a $6,500 scholarship is Skylynn Basso.

Don’t forget to follow the Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County social media pages where you can see these young women serve the community, implement their social platforms and represent Carbon County.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of their amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Mont Harmon Middle School and the staff for making this pageant possible.