Green River Pirates Honored During Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

While senior night for the Green River Pirates and Lady Pirates was temporarily delayed due to concerns regarding COVID-19, games were recently picked up and the seniors were honored.

A game was picked up against Tintic for the boys’ team and the girls’ were able to play a game against the freshman boys’ team. The evening game began with the five seniors playing for the Lady Pirates being introduced with a spotlight just for them. While the girls played hard, the freshman boys prevailed and secured the win, 62-39.

During the matchup, seniors Rilee Lehnhoff (#52), Brooquelyn Hatfield-Knight (#24), Megan Vollmer (#12), Talynn Lovato (#22) and Morgan Bastian (#4) were honored during halftime by their coaches and teammates.

Before the beginning of the boys’ game, the senior Green River High School (GRHS) cheerleaders were also honored by their coaches and teammates before performing for the crowd. These seniors are Lehnhoff, Lillian Giles, Kaidence Meadows, Bastian and Hatfield-Knight. Not wanting to leave any senior out, the entire 2021 class was then honored.

The Green River boys then faced off against Tintic. They took the first quarter by five points, 28-23, before falling behind in the second and third quarters. Tintic took a sizable lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Pirates 21-9. They did not let up the momentum in the latter half of the game, earning 49 more points to Green River’s 35.

The game ended with Tintic victorious 93-74. Rad Hughes was on fire, recording 44 points and draining seven threes. He was followed by Alex Mendez with 20 points.

During halftime, the senior boys, including Alex Mendez (#40), Gabriel Mendez (#30), Ethan Johnson (#20), Rad Hughes (#24), Payton Romero (#34) and Conner Zwahlen (#50), were honored.

Not stopping the recognition there, referee Tab Weihling was honored. Weihling passed away just before Christmas and was a graduate of GRHS.

“He was a staple at GRHS basketball and volleyball games as a referee. The boys warmed up for their game in referee shirts with his name on the back. Thank you, Tab, for all you did for Green River High School,” stated Mistie Bastian of GRHS.