By Julie Johansen

Tuesday evening offered a chance for residents of Ferron to meet the newly-formed fire department of the city and tour the fire station. Ferron Fire Chief Del Mead and department members were on hand to greet families as they entered the firehouse.

Members of the Ferron EMS were also in attendance to display the ambulances and emergency equipment to those in attendance. Opportunities to contribute financially to the department or buy tickets for a raffle were also available.