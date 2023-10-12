Green River Prevails in Rivalry Match

After falling to rival Green River earlier this season, the Lady Panthers were looking for revenge on Tuesday. Pinnacle hosted the Lady Pirates in Price for the matchup.

While the Lady Panthers had the home court advantage, it was Green River that struck first. The Black and Green secured a first set win, 25-13, to take the early lead.

The Pinnacle offense stepped up in the second, but Green River secured another victory, 25-18, to make it 2-0. The Lady Pirates shut the door in the third, 25-22, to sweep the game.

Up next, Pinnacle (7-14, 1-7 Region 19) will host Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams (4-9, 3-8 Region 16) for a non-region matchup on Thursday. On the other hand, Green River (5-10, 4-4 Region 19) will await the RPI rankings for the state tournament.