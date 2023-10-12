Lady Dinos Advance to Quarterfinals

After receiving a bye in the first round of the 3A Utah Girls’ Soccer Tournament, the #7 Lady Dinos opened the tournament in the second round on Wednesday. Carbon hosted the game in Price against #10 Ben Lomond.

The teams came out with intensity, knowing the importance of each moment in the single-elimination tournament. Both sides found the back of the net in the first half to make it 1-1 at the break.

The Lady Dinos’ found the advantage in the second half, netting one more goal to take the game 2-1. With the win, Carbon advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Sophomore Bailey Johnson was an offensive leader for Carbon in the game, tallying one goal to go along with an assist. Allie Smith recorded the other goal for the Lady Dinos while Amiah Timothy had an assist.

Carbon (11-6, 9-5 Region 12) will now travel to take on #2 Ogden (15-2, 10-0 Region 13) on Saturday for the quarterfinals.