Green River Squad Continues to Win

The Green River Pirates improve to 8-5 on the season thus far with a win over Monument Valley on Friday. Winning five of their last six games, they improve to 3-0 in 1A Region 19 and are on top of the standings.

Monument Valley (3-11) came out to play in the first quarter against the Pirates as they would outscore Green River, 19-16. Green River decided to knock their confidence down in the second quarter, holding the Cougars to eight points, gaining the lead at the half, 34-27.

Green River came out with intensity in the second half, putting up 27 in the third quarter compared to the Cougars’ nine. The fourth quarter brought similar results as the Pirates would score more points in every quarter as the game went on, eventually getting the win, 90-50.

Five of the Pirates hit double digits in the scoring column. Floor general Raul Mendoza had the team high with 23 points for his team, 12 of which came from three-point land.

Luis Hernandez was next up, scoring 19 points for his squad. Jason Hernandez had a solid game, putting up 16 points, nine coming from three pointers. Rolando Anguiano had another nice game, scoring 13 for the Pirates. Ryker Meadows was in the double-digit club as well, putting up 11 points.

Next up, the Pirates will face off against the Altamont Longhorns (3-7) on Tuesday for a non-region game on their home court.