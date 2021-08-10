By Robin Hunt

Green River’s inaugural Swell River Fest was week-long celebration that began with a catfish tournament on July 31 and concluded with live music on the riverside stage at the John Wesley Powell Museum on Aug. 7. The Swell River Fest aims to revitalize the Green River by bringing people together to celebrate its history, culture and ecosystems.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the festival kicked off with a giant Slip-N-Slide at the John Wesley Powell Museum before Roy Webb led a field trip to the old Moab Boat House. The evening concluded with the Returning Rapids Presentation led by Mike DeHoff.

Saturday, Aug 7, brought boaters to the John Wesley Powell Museum to jump in shuttles and get to the river. Holiday River Expeditions sponsored two guided river trips that day. Then, beginning at 1 p.m., Rod Asay took to the riverside stage, followed by Benny Bassett and The Sweet Lillies. The Mountain Country Band rounded out the entertainment.

Prizes were awarded in between performances, including a river trip for two, giant yellow duck tubes, adult size tubes, dry bags and more.

Follow the Swell River Fest Facebook page to stay informed on next year’s fest.