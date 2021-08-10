Carbon Moderate, Emery Low for COVID-19 Transmission

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19 while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County is in the high level.

Monday’s report also announced 19 new cases of the virus in the past four days. This includes eight each in Carbon and Grand counties and three in Emery County. In total, there are 46 active cases in the region, including 28 in Carbon County and nine each in Emery and Grand counties.

Six Southeast Utah residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes four from Carbon County and two from Emery County. The region has recorded 34 deaths related to COVID-19, which includes 20 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues to be a priority for the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 16,267 regional residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 16,601 residents have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, 44.64% of Carbon County residents have been fully vaccinated. Emery County is 42.52% fully vaccinated while Grand County sits at 60.76%.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, there have been 52 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, two of which have been hospitalized. This includes those who have been infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. One of these vaccinated people have died from COVID-19.