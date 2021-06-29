Green River’s Oldest Citizen Turns 95

By Robin Hunt

Marioliver Dochia Sowers Bowerman Migliaccio, known lovingly in the Green River community as Polly, turned 95 on Sunday, July 11. Family gathered in celebration of this wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother.

Family told stories and shared memories about Polly. One such story was that of “tiger’s milk,” a concoction she made to nurse her children back to health. It was rumored to contain an entire bottle of crushed vitamins, powdered milk, bananas and fish oil. “It was thick like a milkshake, but it was NOT a milkshake,” her son Paul said.

Polly’s eldest daughter Judy recalled that her mother was excellent at math. She remembers one night working on a math problem with her dad while her mother cooked dinner. Polly solved the math problem in her head while she cooked. She told them the answer and said, “That’s the answer, now let’s eat!”

Family recalled that Grandma Polly likes kids a little on the sassy side. One family member talked about her own strict parents and the no-sass household that she grew up in, and how different it was to visit with Polly, who laughed when kids got a little sassy.

Others shared memories of Polly’s “style.” She’s always had cute purses and good taste in clothes.

As part of the World War ll generation, Polly worked on planes with her mother. But, she claims her favorite job was being a lunch lady. Many in Green River recall her “P Rolls,” which are delicious cinnamon rolls the size of dinner plates.

Polly currently lives with her son Von Bowerman and his wife Cindy Bowerman. There, she plays and often wins Rummy, and she eats all her favorite foods, which is as she says: “everything.”