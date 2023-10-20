Green Team Praises Carbon County Landfill Partnership

Press Release

The Green Team of Carbon County recently presented personnel at the Carbon County Landfill with a plaque of appreciation and recognition for their nearly ten years of assisting the team in transferring paper for shipment to Salt Lake City for recycling.

In presenting the plaque, the team emphasized that all the landfill personnel have been exceptionally courteous and helpful at all times and under difficult circumstances. They have gone above and beyond expectations.

Landfill personnel pictured received the plaques from team member Don Polster, assistant supervisor Paula Lindt and Don Whitaker. Not present at the time were Dave Blackwell and Daniel Luke, road and landfill supervisor.