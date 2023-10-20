USUE to Host Halloween 5K Fun Run

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern is hosting a 5K Halloween Fun Run at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The race will begin at the Castleview Hospital soccer field parking lot, located near 600 North and 500 East.

The event, which is open to all, is hosted by the USU Eastern Peer Mentors and is a fundraiser for the local fire department. There is a $5 minimum donation to run, but larger donations are welcomed. The goal is to raise enough money to fund the purchase of a thermal imaging camera to aid in locating people in buildings.

Participants are welcome to wear costumes. To register for the event or if you would like to donate, please visit aggie.link/EasternFunRun.