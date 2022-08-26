Growth Mentality

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates set sails on another season with a young team, although the vast majority have played for Green River previously. With that being said, only two seniors fill the ranks with a fairly large team of 15 athletes. “That’s the most we’ve had in several years,” said head coach Devan Meadows. “We’re getting there.”

Green River is focused on growth and further development. “Our goal is to get better each game,” added Meadows. “We’re improving.”

One area the Pirates would like to see steps forward in is at the plate. Meadows continued, “One goal is to hit. We’ve been working on that.”

On the other hand, they are encouraged with what they have on the defensive side, though they are trying to be mentally in the game from start to finish. “Our defense is pretty good,” Meadows began. “We don’t hold it together for the first couple innings, then we get down and hold them. If we can get over these start-of-the-game jitters and come with our heads in the game, we’ll be alright.”