Growth Opportunities Available Through Women’s Business Center of Utah

During the February luncheon for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Business Center of Utah (WBC) was recognized as one of the business spotlights.

Allie Farnham, who is an outreach coordinator for the center, stated that it is always a privilege for her to visit and share. She is working proudly for the center and wanted to give a brief overview of the services that the center offers.

Farnham said that she gets the fun job of trying to sell people on something amazing and beneficial for businesses. The WBC can help business owners grow and develop personal skills for free, with the services offered coming at no cost to the business owner.

Essentially, the WBC offers three different services. The first is advising services, which are one-on-one sessions with a certified business advisor to get questions answered or challenges tackled. Farnham stated that she likes to refer to these sessions as business therapy.

The WBC also offers a variety of different training opportunities. This includes four different instructor-led classes that are hosted several times throughout the year and are developed for different stages of business.

These classes can be either virtual or in-person and are hosted at different times to fit the needs of varying schedules. The online academy features 11 online courses such as HR, social media, e-commerce, brand development and more.

Finally, there is a Utah women-owned business directory, which is the only service that is offered exclusively to women. Sign up is easy and there is no cost. It takes less than five minutes and once a business owner is signed up, they will be able to access all services mentioned. For more information, click here.

On a final note, Farnham wished to speak on some upcoming events. The first is a grant giveaway being hosted from April 1 to April 23. The WBC is giving away three $1,000 grants specifically to women-owned businesses in Utah.

There will also be two events hosted in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The first will be called Help(her) and will take place on Thursday, June 6 at Helper Beer from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free headshots will be offered along with networking opportunities.

The second will be the following day, on June 7, as a brunch and networking opportunity will be hosted at Club Mecca in Price.