Lady Spartans Rain Threes on Manti for Tournament Win

The #5 Emery Spartans faced the #12 Manti Templars at the Spartan Center on Friday for the second round of the 3A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament.

Manti came out in the first quarter playing pretty well against the Lady Spartans, outscoring them 13-7 in the first few minutes. After a timeout and a little time for the nerves to settle, Karleigh Stilson would get the ball rolling, scoring a three for Emery.

After a strong offensive rebound from Kali Jensen, she passed to Stilson, who then would find Aliya Lester at the top of the key for another three-pointer for the Lady Spartans. Lester scored again a couple possessions later with a nice ten-foot jumper for two.

As the quarter came to an end, Stilson made a smart drive to the basket for two. After a mental mistake by Manti, Emery received possession with three seconds left on the clock. Lester inbounded the ball to Stilson at the top of the key, and Lester then found her spot on the wing, where Jensen found her, as she would score a three at the buzzer to end the first quarter.

Starting the second, the score was 22-17 in favor of the Emery squad. Kennadie Maughan made a nice turn-around basket down low, followed by another big three from Lester. The run would continue with Maughan scoring again in the paint, giving Emery the 10-point lead.

Saige Curtis would join in with the successful three-point shots, getting her first points of the game. Lester wasn’t finished yet as she made her fifth three-point shot of the half with four minutes remaining on the clock. Lester wound end the half with 21 points for her team.

With a score of 44-29 to start the third quarter, who else but Lester scored her sixth three pointer of the game as she was in her own world of scoring. Manti would gain a little steam, bringing them back within seven, but Maughan then found Stilson as she knocked down another three for the Lady Spartans.

With the third quarter closing out, Stilson found a wide open Kabree Gordon for another Emery three. Maughan would have a fade away jumper go in for two, with the score at the end of the third showing Emery ahead 59-44.

In the fourth, the Lady Spartans stayed tough defensively, not allowing a comeback, eventually getting their first win of the tournament, 72-54. The Lady Spartans made 11 shots from three-point land, shooting 42% collectively as a team from three.

Lester would lead the team in scoring with 25 points, going six for 12 from three. She would also have four rebounds, two assists and a block. Sophomore Maughan ended the night with 14 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

Stilson scored 10 points to go with four rebounds and four assists, while Katelyn Nielson scored nine points with 11 rebounds and a steal for the Lady Spartans. Gordon finished with seven points, a steal and a block for the other sophomore.

Next, Emery will face off against the #4 Judge Memorial team on Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield for the quarterfinals. The game will start at 9:10 p.m. and will be broadcast live online at etvnews.com/livesports.