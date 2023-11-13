Grundy Awarded Apples for Teachers Plaque

Taylor Warnock and CJ McManus from KWSA were invited to the Carbon School Board meeting last week as they welcomed back the Apples for Teachers program.

Bruin Point Elementary’s fifth grade teacher Tyler Grundy was the first recipient nominated for the 2023 Apples for Teachers. With 16 years of teaching experience under his belt, Grundy has been well known within the small community of East Carbon and has been named the “favorite teacher” by many of his students.

Ricki Palmer, former secretary of both Peterson Elementary and Bruin Point Elementary, was the first to nominate Grundy for his excellent presence within Carbon School District.

“He doesn’t just teach and give phenomenal scores, he indulges in his subjects and captivates his students. It is his desire to teach every child to want to learn. He does just that,” Palmer stated in her letter. “Now, his teaching doesn’t stop after school ends. He is known to deliver get well soon gifts to his students, Christmas gifts to those in need and special hugs to kids who really need to feel loved.”

Grundy also volunteers his time by coaching little league, basketball and an archery class.

“I love what I do,” said Grundy. “The kids are my motivation to go to work everyday. I love coming to work and teaching kids and seeing the ‘ah-ha’ moment in their eyes. Afterwards, seeing them in the store or seeing them around town and just having that bond with them is really special, especially in this small community.”

With his nomination, he was awarded an Apples for Teachers plaque and a $50 Visa gift card from KWSA, along with an apple from Coldstone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Board member Wayne Woodward spoke on behalf of the board and added additional praise on top of the recognition.

“Regularly, you are a topic of conversation at [the school board] level and 100% of the time it’s wonderful. All I can say from our perspective here is, ‘about time,’” Woodward expressed. “We appreciate you. We recognized all your contributions over the years and the consistency is so refreshing and wonderful.”

KWSA will be presenting an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting. To nominate a teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasoning on which teacher deserves to be recognized. KWSA’s Apples for Teachers is made possible by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Marietti Monuments, Coldstone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.